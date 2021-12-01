Watford 1-2 Chelsea - Ranieri reaction

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes his side can climb out of trouble if they continue playing like they did against Chelsea.

The Hornets produced a spirited performance against the Premier League leaders before losing 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Despite a defeat that leaves his side just three points above the relegation zone, Ranieri saw enough to give him hope for the rest of the season.

"We never gave up. We want to continue in this way. We believe this is the right way," added the Italian.

"We must continue this way and sooner or later the points will arrive.

"I hope the fans are proud of us because I am proud of my players."

Watford remain 17th in the table and host second-placed Manchester City on Saturday.