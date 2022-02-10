Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Leicester were abject against Nottingham Forest, and the last thing they probably need now is a trip to Anfield. It's hard to be positive about them at the moment.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp should have Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah back from Africa Cup of Nations duty by Thursday and at least one of them should start this game.

Leicester beat Liverpool after Christmas but they had a fit and firing Jamie Vardy then. Without him, and with the way the Foxes are defending right now, I don't see a repeat of that result.

James's prediction: 3-1

Leicester will score but it is hard not to back Liverpool here.

