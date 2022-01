Liverpool are monitoring Eduardo Camavinga's situation at Real Madrid, having been admirers of the 19-year-old France midfielder for some time. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are monitoring Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho, 19. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The club faces competition for the England youth international from Leeds and West Ham, with Carvalho out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer. (Mail), external

