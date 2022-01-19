Tired Chelsea's title challenge fades as Brighton continue to impress

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

The past 21 days have been punishing for Chelsea. Seven games played in all competitions, three league points taken from a possible 12.

Thomas Tuchel reiterated afterwards the physical and mental tiredness that his injury-depleted side are suffering, showing that even one of the biggest, most expensively assembled squads is not immune to human frailty.

At their best last season, the Blues were a machine, strong-arming opponents into submission through a dominance of possession and tactical superiority. Here they struggled to match the intensity of their opponents and never looked in control.

They must now find a way to recharge the batteries, regroup and push as hard as they can. The Premier League title is beyond them, but there are other fronts on which to fight.

Brighton can take great pride in being the bookends for the 21-day period that has seen the Blues' title hopes dwindle.

The two points Albion have claimed from those games will do less for their own league standing than the four they have denied the Blues will do to damage theirs, but they are symbolic of the huge strides this side is taking under Potter.

In both of those games, Brighton have had to come from behind, but each time a draw was the least they deserved against a side packed with elite talent, managed by a coach Fifa consider the best in the world and with fresh memories of European glory.

At Stamford Bridge they managed 18 efforts at goal before Danny Welbeck nodded in the last of them in injury time.

The stats say they had eight shots in total at the Amex, but this barely does justice to the pressure they applied, the territory they claimed and the promising openings that went begging but for a misplaced pass or a last-gasp interception.

The harshest critic might suggest that Albion have once again failed to make their dominance count - something Potter's side were booed off the pitch for here not too long ago.

But this is a side punching way above its weight and on the up.