'Lukaku is playing in the wrong era'

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor believes Romelu Lukaku doesn't get the credit he deserves in the modern game.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "For me Lukaku is a player playing in the wrong era.

"If Lukaku was playing football 15 years ago before all the stats this and stats that, I think people would look at him more fondly and they would respect his talents and his abilities a lot more than they do.

"Don’t get me wrong, he’s not Didier Drogba. Is he more prolific than Drogba? Maybe in Italy he was prolific but I don’t think he’s going to score more goals in the Premier League than Drogba did.

"For me, Lukaku is not a statistician's dream. He doesn’t score every week, he doesn’t play key passes every week. He’s one of those who provides a platform for his team. He’s an old-school number nine. He gets hold of the ball and brings people into play and he causes havoc.

"He’s not Harry Kane, he’s not a killer in the box and he’s not deadly, but he is so useful when you’ve got players like Pulisic, like Ziyech, like Mount.

"With these players around you he is so, so influential and so important to the way Chelsea play and I hope he continues that and shuts all the naysayers up, because you don’t want to hear people talking nonsense about players that are obviously talented."

