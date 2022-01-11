Smith urges fans to get behind Norwich

Dean Smith feels recent criticism towards Norwich has been harsh given the squad situation and players unavailable.

Despite being winless in seven Premier League games, Smith said the reaction to results over the festive period was over the top and has urged fans to show their frustration after the game rather than during.

"I'll be honest, I don't like the sarcasm from the fans. We need to be together," Smith said.

"There are reasons for our performances in the last three matches. I would urge them to get behind us."

Smith is confident better results will come and says his side can now be more competitive, with a number of players set to return.

He said: "Tongue in cheek, I did say we could have the best transfer window out of anybody by having players back and not signing anyone. I still believe that."