Spurs fans give their views on the transfer window

Carl Carter, UK:

Sell: Ndombele, Doherty, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Alli, Carter-Vickers.

Need a GK: Raya from Brentford or Kelleher from Liverpool.

Right Back: Lamptey from Brighton or Walker from Man City.

Central Defender: Mings from Villa or Saiss from Wolves.

Box to Box Centre Mid: Bissouma from Brighton or Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

Forward Attacking Player: Chiesa - Fiorentina or Traore from Wolves.

Lee, Brighton: Ndombele, Winks, Gil, Doherty, Lo Celso, Davies out, Coutinho, Bale, Lamptey, Bissoma, De Ligt, Vlahovic in. Time to really press on and get rid of the players that just don't cut it. Ndombele is the only top four player but his attitude isn't right. Davies, while he seems to have found his position, he's too slow, makes too many mistakes and can't cross.

Geoff Goodall, Washington DC via Rugby: Tottenham have needed a backup / partner to Kane for five years. A genuine striker not another attacking midfielder who "can do a job". All the talk has been about Vlahovic but I'd rather get Isak from Betis who's more physically suited to the English game. A left-footed CB would be great too but mainly we need time for Conte to drill his methods in.

Have your say on Tottenham's transfer window