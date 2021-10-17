Everton 0-1 West Ham: Benitez reaction

Everton boss Rafael Benitez, speaking to MOTD: "We played against a good team, they are big and strong and have some quality and pace in the team.

"We were fine in the counterattack but we were missing the final pass. The second half we started to do better pushing. We were expecting a corner or free kick could be used against this team.

"We can talk about the corner, was not corner for me you have to protect your keeper in the six yard box and it something that is difficult to understand in England because that is why you have the six-yard box - to ensure the keeper is a bit more protected. Anyway it was a corner, we concede and after that we have to be better on the ball.

"The reaction was there but when you play against a very good team that is well organised you have to be more precise but we didn't do it.

"It was done and we cannot change anything.

"Any team losing their top scorers will have some issues and problems but we were winning without them and the team was really good without them."