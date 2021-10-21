Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before his side travel to take on Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Clarets boss:

He will make a decision on the fitness of Matej Vydra, Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor but all three are in contention;

Burnley are "creating chances" and that he can see "good work" is being done by the players in order to improve their position;

The "next level" for Burnley is to turn good performances into wins as they continue to seek a first victory of the season;

Abuse aimed at former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is part of an issue that "gets worse" every season;

Burnley are 18th in the Premier League on three points, while hosts Southampton are in 15th place on seven.

