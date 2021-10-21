BBC Sport

Everton v Watford: What does the form show?

Image caption,

*Everton lost 8-7 on penalties to QPR following a 2-2 full-time result in the Carabao Cup third round

  • Everton have lost eight home league games so far in 2021, with the Toffees last losing more at Goodison Park in a calendar year in 2005 (nine).

  • Watford have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League away games (won one), failing to score on seven occasions in that run.

  • Meanwhile, Watford’s last six Premier League away wins have been against sides with an average position of 18th in the league table. The Hornets haven’t won away against a side in the top half of the Premier League since December 2018 (2-0 vs West Ham), drawing two, losing 13 and conceding 41 goals in their 15 such games since.