Everton v Watford: What does the form show?

Everton have lost eight home league games so far in 2021, with the Toffees last losing more at Goodison Park in a calendar year in 2005 (nine).

Watford have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League away games (won one), failing to score on seven occasions in that run.

Meanwhile, Watford’s last six Premier League away wins have been against sides with an average position of 18th in the league table. The Hornets haven’t won away against a side in the top half of the Premier League since December 2018 (2-0 vs West Ham), drawing two, losing 13 and conceding 41 goals in their 15 such games since.