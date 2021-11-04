Reds through from Group B - but who will join them?

Porto could advance with Liverpool if they beat Jurgen Klopp's side on Merseyside and AC Milan also win against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

If Liverpool and AC Milan both win in the penultimate round of fixtures it would leave Porto needing to win at home against Atletico in their final group match to qualify.

Wednesday, 24 November - Atletico Madrid v AC Milan and Liverpool v Porto (Both 20:00 GMT)

