George Cummins, BBC Sport

Quite a rollercoaster journey the Arsenal manager has been on since his appointment on the 20 December 2019.

An FA Cup win, Ozil allowed to go on a free, Aubameyang signing a new contract, spending close to £140m in the summer and surviving weeks and weeks of huge pressure. After all this and four transfer windows his team is finally resembling the one he wants.

They haven’t lost since the 28 August and they could win their fourth straight Premier League game at home to Watford. A feat his side have only done once before but this time they are playing much better football.

Only 14 managers have taken charge of Arsenal for 100 games or more and only George Graham has secured more wins that time.

George Graham - 56 wins from first 100 matches Mikel Arteta - 55 wins from 99 Arsene Wenger - 51 wins from first 100 matches

When asked if he would like to get close to the records set by Neil Warnock (1,602 games) and David Moyes (1,000 games), Arteta said: “I would like to have their recipe. To see how they have done it. To stay in the game for so long.

“I know David and the enjoyment and the passion he still has for the game because I worked with him. There are some necessary things that have happened and some others that were challenges and some others that were beautiful to go through. I am really enjoying the moment and the opportunity I have.”