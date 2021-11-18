BBC Sport

Liverpool v Arsenal: What does the form show?

  • Arsenal are now on the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League (eight – won six, drawn two). The Gunners last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between August and December 2018 (14 games under Unai Emery).

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (won five, drawn four), having lost six in a row at Anfield before this. However, the Reds let a lead slip to draw their last two home league games 2-2, dropping as many points from winning positions in these games as they had in their previous 23 at Anfield combined (four).

  • Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their last nine Premier League away games, including each of the last three in a row. The Gunners haven’t kept four consecutive away clean sheets in the competition since May 2005.