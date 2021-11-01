BBC Sport

Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham: The pick of the stats

  • West Ham have now won consecutive away league matches against Aston Villa for the first time since a run of three between 1965 and 1967.

  • Aston Villa have conceded at least three goals in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December 2012.

  • The Hammers have 20 points after 10 matches this season. Working on three points for a win, only in 1975-76 have they earned more points at this stage of a top-flight campaign (21).