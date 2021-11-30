Southampton v Leicester: Head-to-head stats

Southampton have had a player sent off in each of their past three home league games against Leicester - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in 2018-19, Ryan Bertrand in 2019-20 and Jannik Vestergaard last season.

After winning just three of their first 38 away league games against Southampton (D14 L21), Leicester have now won on three of their past four visits to St Mary’s (D1) while netting 16 goals in the process.