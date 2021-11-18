Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford’s match at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:

He's unsure whether it's a good time to be playing a Manchester United side who have lost three of their last four in the Premier League. "This is the time to play and we are ready to fight against one of the biggest teams in Europe";

He understands United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure but it is part of the job: "Always managers are under pressure. In every country in every moment, also 20/30 years ago. That is our life. We are alone. We have to fight";

Watford will be without defender Francisco Sierralta, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Chile;

In midfield Juraj Kucka is suspended and Ozan Tufan will have a late fitness test on a knee injury, so the Hornets could be light in that area. "I take my decision the night before the match. I have to choose my midfield line but I have very good players to do this";

Ranieri is relishing coming up against one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. "My life is pressure. I love this pressure. I'm alive when there's this kind of dual between the big team against the underdog team. I want my players to show their character."

