With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Leicester's comings and goings:

Ins: Patson Daka (RB Salzburg), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Ryan Bertrand (unattached), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig, loan)

Outs: Christian Fuchs (Charlotte), Matty James (released), Wes Morgan (retired), Josh Knight (Peterborough), Admiral Muskwe (Luton), Tyrese Shade (Walsall, loan), George Hirst (Portsmouth, loan), Daniel Iversen (Preston, loan), Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town, loan), Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas), Khanya Leshabela (Shrewsbury Town, loan), Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Dennis Praet (Torino, loan), Sam Hughes (Burton, loan)