Everton v Southampton: Confirmed team news

New Everton signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray both make their debuts as Richarlison, fresh from his Olympic gold, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also start.

There is no James Rodriguez, who is isolating, while Mason Holgate and Michael Keane start in the centre of defence.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hands Adam Armstrong his debut up front alongside Che Adams.

Tino Livramento also makes his first Saints appearance since joining from Chelsea and Theo Walcott is back in red and white to face his former team.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Stephens, Livramento, Salisu, Perraud, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Armstrong, Adams.