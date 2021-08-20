Farke on transfers, fans and facing the champions
- Published
Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.
Here are the key points:
He praised Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber for the work he has done in the transfer market so far, but admits the club need more defensive reinforcements;
He wouldn't be drawn on reports linking Manchester United defender Brandon Willams with a loan move to Carrow Road;
Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta will miss the trip to Manchester as he is still suffering from some Covid-related issues. Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is a doubt, but fellow defender Andrew Omobamidele is available after missing the Liverpool defeat;
On Manchester City, he says they know they face "a world class side" even with the likes of Foden and possibly De Bruyne missing;
Having away fans back is a big plus for Farke, it will be the first opportunity to travel to a competitve game away since the Premier League defeat at Sheffield United in March last year.