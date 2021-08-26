Liverpool v Chelsea: Last time out

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In March, Mason Mount's goal gave Chelsea victory at Anfield to lift the Blues into the Champions League places - and leave the Reds down in seventh.

Mount's superb individual strike three minutes before half-time gave the visitors a deserved win and extended their unbeaten run under boss Thomas Tuchel to 10 games.

Liverpool, for whom a visibly angry Mohamed Salah was substituted just after the hour, barely threatened but were furious when penalty claims were rejected by the video assistant referee after Roberto Firmino's cross clearly struck N'Golo Kante's hand.