Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Match of the Day: "They were better, they were the better team, we did not have energy. At the end, we played against Brentford, went back to Manchester and came back to London.

"Arsenal struggled in the last years to be in the top four and they started the season in the bottom but have moved up step by step, I felt the energy and connection between the players and we did not have the energy to compete with them.

"In football sometimes you try to analyse the reasons, what we have done, but it is unpredictable - 4-0 against Leicester, in 20 minutes, 4-3. Injuries, Covid and lot of games, these types of situations happen."