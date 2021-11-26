A special programme in memory of Gary Speed
- Published
Skip twitter post
🎥 'I made more skip runs in the last three months...they asked me if I wanted a job!'— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) November 26, 2021
At 6pm we talk mental health 10 years on from the death of Gary Speed.
Including @KilgallonMatt on filling the void after retirement.
Listen 👉 https://t.co/TR3CrPIqLo#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/fCGAsWSskk
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post