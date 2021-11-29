'Battling' Rudiger makes Garth's team of the week
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger features in Garth Crooks' team of the week after the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Antonio Rudiger: He made a fabulous tackle in the first half which set the tone for his entire contribution to the match. Rudiger loves a battle and the fixtures against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are made for the likes of him.
