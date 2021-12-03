Michael Carrick has conducted himself in an "exemplary" way according to former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham after the caretaker manager left the club last night.

Carrick has been at the club for 15-and-a-half years, first as a player then as a coach, and achieved two wins and a draw during his three games in charge.

Higginbotham told 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "People will love the way he’s gone about it as he could have announced beforehand and made the game about himself.

"Instead he's kept everything quiet and kept concentration on the pitch.

"It’s exemplary."

The BBC's chief football reporter Ian Dennis agreed, saying Carrick could leave "with his head held high."

"He's put the club before himself," Dennis said. "He probably wanted to leave when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did but has played a vital role in steadying the ship.

"It's the end of a long association for a classy player, a classy person, and it's a dignified exit tinged with a bit of sadness."

Listen to full discussion about Carrick's departure on the Football Daily podcast from 15'30