Fantasy football team of the week dominated by City

Another round of Premier League fixtures is done and dusted, so how did your fantasy football team perform in gameweek 18?

Do you have any of this week's highest point-scorers? Or was it a fantasy football flop?

Five Manchester City players make the team of the week after they scored four against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Joao Cancelo was the highest scorer after he got an assist, a goal and also kept a clean sheet - earning him a staggering 18 points.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's 4-1 win over Leeds means they are represented by Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard with 15 and 7 points respectively.