Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark says it will be "extremely tough" for the Magpies to stay up this season after a 1-1 draw with Norwich extended their winless start to the campaign to 14 games.

"In any normal season, last night would have been a positive step, getting a point after playing with 10 men for so long," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But they've still not got a win, the Norwich game was billed as must-win and they didn't. Saturday against Burnley is exactly the same.

"My heart is saying 100% they can stay up but my head is saying it'll be unbelievably difficult from this position.

"The odds are stacked against them."

