Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Brighton's longstanding problems in front of goal have been evident in a 12-match winless sequence containing eight draws, but this rarely looked like being one of those frustrating occasions.

Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard's intelligent running troubled the visiting defence all evening, with Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez having little chance with either finish.

The duo have now contributed almost 70% of the club's top-flight goals this term.

Potter will also be buoyed by the return to fitness of Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross, who were both given second-half run-outs and have the capacity to add some much-needed support to Brighton's leading marksmen.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank can have few complaints about the outcome here, with his side failing to capitalise on the chances they did carve out and only stepping up their intensity after falling two goals behind.

However, Frank and his players will be heartened that, with almost half of the season gone, they have a healthy nine-point gap to the relegation zone and plenty to build on in the rest of the campaign.

