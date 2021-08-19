Romelu Lukaku is the perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, says former Blues full-back Scott Minto.

The Belgium striker has returned to Stamford Bridge seven years after leaving the club in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan.

“Chelsea knew he was the missing piece of the jigsaw – the guy who can now score 20-plus goals a season – and he’s got the stamina, the fitness, the maturity and the mental strength to deal with that,” Minto said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They created so many chances last season and if they can just create those same amount of chances Chelsea and Lukaku will be right up there in terms of scoring charts and going for the Premier League title.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Andy Reid added: “He’ll be able to bring Timo Werner, Mason Mount and [Hakim] Ziyech, and all these top-class players into the game."

Listen to more discussion on what Lukaku can bring to Chelsea this season from 16'52 on Football Daily on BBC Sounds