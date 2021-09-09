Man Utd v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their past 36 home league games against Newcastle, winning 26. That sole defeat came in December 2013.
The Magpies have actually scored first in six of their past eight Premier League matches against Manchester United - but have won only two of those and lost four.
After losing three of their first six league games last season, Saturday's hosts have been beaten only three more times in their subsequent 35.