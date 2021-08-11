Where will Wolves finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Wolves - 12th

A reboot of sorts for Wolves after the excellent Nuno Espirito Santo regime ran out of steam. Inevitably, he was replaced by a fellow Portuguese in Bruno Lage.

The best news of all is the return of their top-class striker Raul Jimenez after his serious head injury. He was missed last season.

Jose Sa replaces the reliable Rui Patricio in goal, while Portugal winger Francisco Trincao will bring width. Adama Traore can torment any defence on his day.

Wolves will be a little bit of an unknown quantity under Lage after last season's struggles, but I certainly don't expect them to be in any trouble.

