With Conor Coady returning to pre-season training after being involved in England's Euro 2020 campaign, its the perfect time to listen to him sit down and catch-up with Steve Crossman and former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

The 28-year-old defender discusses all things Wolves - the "brilliant" new manager Bruno Lage, his role in the England squad, the art of being a captain...and car parks!

"I love being at this place, every single day," Coady said on the Football Daily podcast.

