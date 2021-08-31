'Unreal' to finally get England call up - Bamford

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford says it is "unreal" to get his first senior England call-up for September's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

"I got my hopes up a few times last year and there were a few sleepless nights before the squad got announced, but I knew with Gareth [Southgate] mentioning my name I was getting closer," Bamford said.

"Not every player has the same career pathway. At different times in your career you have different obstacles. I always believed it was going to happen and could get to this level.

"I knew I would never give up until the day I retired."

Bamford scored 17 goals last season on United's return to the Premier League.

"He [Southgate] said I was unlucky last year I just missed out but he was really happy for me to be there. You can tell with the atmosphere and culture he has built. You can see the togetherness already so it has been easy to settle in.

“It is every kid’s dream. It is very cliched to say that every kid dreams of growing up playing for England. It is something I have dreamed about from being very young.

"It has always been an ambition and it was a goal I set myself for this season. Now I have to try to take the opportunity."