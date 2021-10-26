Burnley v Tottenham: Who makes your Clarets starting line-up?

Burnley take on Premier League rivals Tottenham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, but who makes it into your Clarets starting XI?

Will Sean Dyche choose to rotate his squad after the 2-2 draw at Southampton at the weekend or will he go with his strongest team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Burnley team to face Spurs