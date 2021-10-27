How Burnley reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Burnley host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Turf Moor on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Clarets reach this stage of the competition?

In the second round, away at Newcastle, Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had a debut to remember as he made excellent saves from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo in normal time as a goalless game went to penalties.

Hennessey then denied Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron in the shootout, before Charlie Taylor converted Burnley's winner.

Burnley fell behind at home to League Two side Rochdale in round three, before four goals from former England striker Jay Rodriguez gave them a 4-1 victory.

The Clarets have never played in a League Cup final and have not made it past the fourth round since 2009 when they reached the semi-finals and lost to Tottenham over two legs.