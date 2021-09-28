Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionVilla had won just one of their past 45 Premier League games against Manchester United - at Old Trafford in December 2009 - and when Matt Targett blazed over from inside the six-yard box, this match appeared to be following a familiar patternPublished28 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionVilla had other chances to take the lead via Ollie Watkins, while Kortney Hause, on his first league start of the season in place of the ineligible Axel Tuanzebe, was occupied keeping Paul Pogba and company quiet at the other endimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionTwo minutes from the end of normal time, however, Hause went upfield for a corner and his powerful, glancing header put Villa in sight of a shock winimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThat was the start of an eventful finale for the defender though, Hause then handling inside the box to present United with a lifeline, only for Bruno Fernandes to send his penalty high over the bar at the Stretford Endimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionSo, 12 years after their last victory at Old Trafford, Villa were able to savour a long-overdue win over United, as Tyrone Mings led the celebrations after the final whistle confirmed a first Premier League away triumph of the season