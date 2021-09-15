Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side deserved their win over RB Leipzig after an extraordinary Champions League game at Etihad Stadium.

City, last season's runners-up, scored three times in each half to emerge 6-3 winners over their German opponents and get their Group A campaign off to a flying start.

"Leipzig give a good message to football.," said Guardiola.

"They have a young team, so aggressive, so strong. A fantastic team.

"The quality of our players was better today and that's why we won."

Guardiola added: "Leipzig never give up. They have a special way to attack.

"They play all or nothing. You never have the feeling it's over. We scored a few minutes after they scored [a few times] and it helped us a lot."

City's next game is at home to Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League, and Guardiola said: "We scored 16 goals in the last three games here. We will be tired on Saturday and Southampton are so dangerous."