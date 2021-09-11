Watford 0-2 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage: "It was very good for him [Hwang Hee-chan], but the way he came for us, that was my feeling from the first day. "He was welcomed because he is a good player and he is a top player and it is important for us to have this kind of player. "For me as a manager that's what I say every time, we need these top players to manage the game the way we want to play." "We didn't have too much time to train with him. "He arrived after a 16-hour flight on Thursday so we didn't have a lot of time, but I know of him since Benfica because I followed his career from the time he went to Austria and then to Germany. "On Thursday he just trained for 30 minutes because of the flight. Yesterday we prepared the game and he saw videos of the good things we did in attack, the good things that we did in our defending, the way we press. "It's good for him to start with a goal. He needs to continue giving what he did today."