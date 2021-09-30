Man Utd v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League meetings with Everton - recording six wins and five draws - when they went down 4-0 at Goodison Park in April 2019.

Having won their first ever Premier League away game against United in August 1992, Everton emerged victorious in just one of their subsequent 28 trips to Old Trafford (seven draws, 20 defeats).

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has lost seven of his nine Premier League away games against the Reds, winning the other two. His victories came with Liverpool in March 2009 (4-1) and Chelsea in May 2013 (1-0), and he could become the first ever manager to win a top-flight away match against United with three different clubs.