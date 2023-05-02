New York Times journalist Rory Smith believes "Leeds are probably in a position where relegation doesn’t need to be a disaster".

With only four games left, Leeds' Premier League status is hanging by a thread and Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "They are running out of games.

"I would have thought they need more than one point from Leicester and Bournemouth to stand any chance, and they are going to have to get very lucky with teams below them not winning games to stay up.

"This will not go down well. You do wonder whether Leeds might think relegation could have a silver lining. There is obviously a massive cloud, but the silver lining is they do have players they can sell to offset the financial loss. You do get parachute payments.

"They should come straight back up. It is possible they would come back up with a more streamlined and battle-hardened squad. That soft centre has been there from day one in the Premier League.

"There was a point under Bielsa when they could outscore you... they couldn’t really defend, but they might outscore you.

"I’m not saying relegation is a good thing, but Leeds are probably in a position where relegation doesn’t need to be a disaster."

