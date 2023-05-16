S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

The trip to Southampton was one of those perfect away days - one you want to bottle up and repeat over and over again. There's nothing better than a simple away victory in the sunshine.

On the flip side, of course, our win was the final nail in Southampton's coffin. There's no beef between Fulham and the Saints. We have been in their situation many times in recent years, so we know how it feels.

Saturday saw the return of Aleksandar Mitrovic to the Fulham team, and it was a beautiful moment when he crossed that white line. It was written in the stars that he would score, and the fact it only took him seven minutes is testament to his ability. The team really found another gear as soon as he came on.

With two games remaining, there's one clear aim: to eclipse our record points total of 53, set in 2009 under Roy Hodgson. We're just one win away, and it would be lovely to achieve that this Saturday against Hodgson's Crystal Palace at the Cottage.

The carrot of finishing above Brentford and snatching ninth place is very much a possibility and one Fulham fan Twitter account, external calculated that we have a 0.16% chance of still qualifying for Europe.

But in reality, the points total is the one the squad and Marco Silva will really be gunning for.