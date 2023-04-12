Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

After the Dundee United loss at the weekend, Lee Johnson described this weekends home fixture against city rivals Hearts as “a bit of a cup final”.

And while there will be no trophies held aloft or medals dished out at full-time, the prize for victory for either team will be to pour more woe and misery on their opponents.

Lee Johnson will have some big calls to make in terms of team selection. Paul Hanlon is a veteran of these types of games and knows what it takes to come out on top.

However, should he fail to recover from the injury that kept him out of the weekend loss at Tannadice, the big question will be who goes in at centre-back?

CJ Egan-Riley got the call on Sunday, but his main position is in midfield and it may be that Johnson now looks to bring in Michael Devlin for what would be a remarkable match to make his debut in.

The 29-year-old has been riddled with injuries over the past few years and has made fewer that 40 first-team games since he joined Aberdeen in January 2018.

With Robbie Neilson departing Hearts on Sunday after suffering a fifth straight defeat, this will also pose questions to be asked about how the Tynecastle club will line up.

But first and foremost, and rather than worry about what your opponents do, Lee Johnson will ask his players to deliver a performance, and a victory, to bring an end to the four-game run of defeats.

If successful, then the Sunshine may well be shining on Leith on Saturday but lose, and there is no doubt the dark clouds will once again gather over Easter Road.