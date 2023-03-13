Newcastle and Chelsea are monitoring Raphinha's situation at Barcelona as the Spanish club could be willing to sell the Brazil winger. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Manchester United are looking at a summer move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, although Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring the Portugal midfielder. (Sun), external

Inter are favourites to sign France forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite interest from the Magpies, Manchester United and Juvents. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Arsenal have been monitoring France winger Moussa Diaby for the last two years at Bayer Leverkusen but there could also be interest from Newcastle and Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Newcastle and Manchester United scouts are following the development of PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 19. (Ekrem Konur), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column