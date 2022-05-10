'An exceptional deal for a player City believe is worth 200m euros'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

City sources say the fee is actually 60m euros (£51.2m), not the 75m euros initially thought. And it is not all payable up front.

Haaland will sign for five seasons, to 2027, with no optional additional year as is the case with many contracts these days.

The wages are believed to be about £400,000 a week, roughly in line with what star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is paid.

City maintain this is an exceptional deal for a player they believe is worth 200m euros in the current market, and that it vindicates their decision to walk away from negotiations around Tottenham striker Kane last summer.

BBC Sport has been told many of Europe's top clubs wanted Haaland, but a combination of the emotional appeal of playing for the club his father played for, plus the attraction of playing for Guardiola and being part of a squad that has challenged for all the major honours over the past five seasons, were the decisive factors.

