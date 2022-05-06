Steven Gerrard believes Aston Villa have underachieved this season and said the remaining games are about preparing for the next campaign.

Speaking before Saturday's match against Burnley, Gerrard said: "We want to finish in a place where we can be satisfied.

"I don’t think we are going to be happy or celebrating anything this season because the team, if you look from the beginning of the season to now, has underachieved in my opinion with what we have got in the door.

"In the remaining games it’s about putting ourselves in a place we can build from, we can try to strengthen in the coming window and have a real good pre-season.

"My job moving forward is to get the right blend and balance within the group and build a competitive team that can compete at a high level in the league. No-one at Aston Villa is satisfied with this season’s points tally or how the journey has gone, if you like.

"But what we’ve done is analyse every department at the club, every individual at the club and it is a big summer.

"I want as many points as I can get from now until the end of the season and I’ve said on many occasions we look forward, we look up. We’ve got internal targets we want to reach ourselves.

"We’re not really interested in anyone else’s results or fixtures. We’ve got Burnley tomorrow and we want three points and we want to move to the middle part of the table. We’re on the back of a couple of real positive results after a difficult period and we go to Burnley in a good place."