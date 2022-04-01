Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Manchester United's last game was pretty typical for their season - they beat Tottenham 3-2 in a thriller but didn't play particularly well and a brilliant individual performance by Cristiano Ronaldo got them out of jail.

Nothing that United do at the moment is especially convincing but the quality they have in their team means you think they have to get it right at some point - and they are still chasing fourth place so they have plenty to play for.

That's why I'm backing them to beat Leicester, who can't find any consistency themselves. The Foxes won at Old Trafford last season but they were having a very different campaign then.

Jim's prediction: 2-0

Find out how Lawro and Jim Piddock think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go