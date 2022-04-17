West Ham 1-1 Burnley: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes said: "It is a game where we missed the opportunity. We had an opportunity to challenge the teams above us but we have missed it.

"It was a terrible injury to Ashley Westwood, which derailed the speed of the game for a while. We lost concentration during that period, but that was our fault and nobody else's.

"We were playing quite well and knocking on the door at that time but went on to concede the goal. We had a great chance to win the game with the amount of chances and we probably should have.

"We have been doing OK up until now. We will keep ploughing on and keep picking up results. He [Nick Pope] had a couple of really good saves but hopefully we will score them in the next games."