PSV v Leicester: Team news

Striker Jamie Vardy (knee) remains out for Leicester with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi sidelined for the season with a knee problem, but defender Jonny Evans will return after being rested against Crystal Palace.

PSV are enjoying a fine domestic season. They have reached the final of the Dutch Cup (which takes place on Sunday) and are second in the Eredivisie, four points behind leaders Ajax.

They come into Thursday's tie on a 15-match unbeaten run, which includes five clean sheets in their past six games, one of them coming in the 0-0 draw at King Power Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League Conference quarter-final tie.

Roger Schmidt will be replaced as boss by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy next season, but before then he is hoping to lead PSV to their first European trophy since 1988.

Schmidt rested a number of players for Sunday's 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk and will have Erick Gutierrez available after the Mexican midfielder served a one-match ban in the first leg.

Pick your Leicester starting XI to face PSV