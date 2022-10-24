Chelsea have only played two away European matches in Austria before, losing 1-0 at Weiner Sport-Club in November 1965 in the Fairs Cup and drawing 1-1 against Austria Vienna in November 1994 in the Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Blues have won their past two games in the Champions League, beating AC Milan 3-0 at home and 2-0 away. The last time they won three games in a row in the competition by two goals or more was in 2013 under Jose Mourinho.