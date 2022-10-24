Sportscene pundit Shelley Kerr says there are "a lot of positives to take" for Robbie Neilson's side, despite their 4-3 defeat to Celtic.

H﻿earts have now gone six games without a win, five of which have been defeats, including a double-header against Fiorentina in their Europa Conference League group.

“Hearts needed a reaction from the last few games," said Kerr. "Results against Fiorentina weren’t great, a last-gasp equaliser versus Kilmarnock was needed to get a point, so at home, a reaction was essential and expected by the supporters."

H﻿earts came from behind to take the lead against the Premiership table-toppers in the seven-goal thriller, "“It was a fantastic game, one of the best I’ve seen this season, it had everything in it.

"﻿I thought Hearts were excellent on Saturday, especially offensively. When you're playing Celtic, they play expansive football, the gaps open up and Hearts went to attack the game.

“In some cases, it’s easier when you’re playing against Celtic because they’re a team that will open up and there’s always more space.

"The players, management and supporters will take a lot of confidence from the way that they played, the style of play was different, the tactics were very good.

"Of course they will be disappointed that they’ve lost the game but there will be a lot of positives to take."