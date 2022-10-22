B﻿BC Scotland's Thomas Duncan

Rangers confirmed a lot of their fans' fears after they were booed off after Tuesday's 1-0 win against Dundee in the League Cup.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks like he's struggling to create a cogent attacking plan. The sheer number of crosses going into the box - with only the outnumbered Colak in the area - was baffling.

Either Morelos and Roofe should have been brought on sooner, or the outlet for creating chances needed to change. They're only four points behind Celtic, and do have injuries to contend with, so some perspective is needed.

But the performances - initially in Europe and now domestically - are not convincing and it would take an optimistic view to suggest Rangers will best their rivals over the course of the season.